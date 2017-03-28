Fort Kent ~ The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) honored and celebrated health information professionals during the twenty eighth annual Health Information Professionals (HIP) Week March 26 to April 1, 2017. AHIMA selected this year’s theme, Leading the Way to Quality Data, to highlight the important work performed behind the scenes each day by health information professionals.

AHIMA represents more than 103,000 health information professionals in the United States and around the world. AHIMA is committed to promoting and advocating for: high quality research, best practices and effective standards in health information and to actively contributing to the development and advancement of health information professionals worldwide. AHIMA is advancing informatics, data analytics, and information governance to achieve the goal of providing expertise to ensure trusted information for healthcare.

During HIP Week, health information professionals across the country engaged in focused activities in their organizations and in their communities to raise awareness of the important work they perform. “In order for healthcare to meet the Triple Aim of improving care, reducing costs, and improving population health, we need to analyze and use data effectively,” said AHIMA CEO Lynne Thomas Gordon, MBA, RHIA, FACHE, CAE, FAHIMA. She further said that achieving aims such as improving cost, quality, and population health depends on the ability to turn data into knowledge.

HIM professionals understand the volumes of health data and information being generated which can then be used as an asset to benefit healthcare organizations, to improve performance and most important of all, improve patient health. Carolyn Taggett, NMMC’s Health Information Director said, “We work behind the scenes to ensure complete and accurate health information for our patients. Our team stays abreast of regulatory changes in record keeping, record retention and coding.” She also said that one of the department’s primary roles is to safeguard the privacy and security of personal health information.

