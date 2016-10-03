Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) joins the nation during the first week of October, to celebrate the professionals who are helping to lead change in reducing the cost of healthcare while maintaining a high level of quality products for patient care. Sponsored by the Association for Healthcare Resource and Materials Management (AHRMM), Supply Chain (SC) Week, provides an opportunity to recognize the integral role supply chain professionals play in delivering high-quality patient care throughout the healthcare field. This year’s celebratory theme announced by AHRMM is: Leading Change, Advancing Healthcare.

AHRMM is the premier membership group for healthcare supply chain professionals. AHRMM strives to provide the education, information, and resources necessary for its members to remain at the top of their field. With more than 4,300 members worldwide, AHRMM offers numerous opportunities for professionals to reach their highest potential and network with the best.

Cindy Daigle, NMMC’s Chief Financial Officer said, “We celebrate all of our supply chain professionals this week for their hard work and strategic value, which help ensure that we will thrive and succeed in the new healthcare landscape.” Daigle also emphasized that supply chain professionals play a pivotal role in leading the organization to meet these demands and continue to thrive amid changes. NMMC has been successful operationally and has earned six different quality awards this year alone. A contributor to NMMC’s success is the development of partnerships and the use of best practice models.

According to Peter Sirois, Chief Executive Officer at NMMC, the organization has embraced an initiative called the IHI Triple Aim Initiative, which was developed by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement as a best practice framework for improving the healthcare system. Armed with the knowledge that healthcare in the United States, compared to other nations, costs far more and results in poorer overall population health, the IHI identified three critical objectives from which they developed a model using an improved approach to advance healthcare. The framework defines the simultaneous pursuit of improving the patient experience of care, improving the health of populations and reducing the per capita cost of healthcare. NMMC has embraced this best practice model and launched it organization wide nearly one year ago; this was achieved by engaging and challenging all of its employees to participate and make a difference in the three critical objectives. To learn more about NMMC’s Triple Aim initiative, call 207-834-1304.

