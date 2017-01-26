Community

Lead Like Elena

By Girl Scouts of Maine
Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 10:48 a.m.

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Fort Street School, 38 Fort Street, Mars Hill, ME

For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/en/events/event-list.html

Girls in grades K-3 and caregivers are invited! Come see how Girl Scouts and Disney are helping girls to take the lead just like Elena of Avalor! You’ll discover if Girl Scouts is the right fit for your family, and how you can start a troop in your community. Find an event near you at girlscoutsofmaine.org. See you there!

