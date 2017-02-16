LE VENT DU NORD

boxoffice | BDN
By boxoffice,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 11:29 a.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-701-5053; rocklandstrand.com

From Quebec! A driving force in progressive folk

Mouth music and musical families. Deep history and playful innovation. Quebec’s LE VENT DU NORD knows how to turn the lost past into intense and beautiful performances that push their roots in striking global directions. The group is blazing a path that connects their Québecois roots to the wider world, in both arrangements and on stage.

Show Dates & Times: 3/31/17 – Friday 7:30 pm

Admission: $24/Adv, $26/Door.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Third storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnightThird storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnight
  2. Coast Guard tracking Russian spy ship near U.S. Navy submarine base in Connecticut
  3. Wiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in MaineWiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in Maine
  4. Two men from out of state arrested in drug sting in Washington County
  5. Bangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this seasonBangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this season

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs