From Quebec! A driving force in progressive folk.

Mouth music and musical families. Deep history and playful innovation. Quebec’s LE VENT DU NORD knows how to turn the lost past into intense and beautiful performances that push their roots in striking global directions. The group is blazing a path that connects their Québecois roots to the wider world, in both arrangements and on stage.

Show Dates & Times: 3/31/17 – Friday 7:30 pm

Admission: $24/Adv, $26/Door

Strand Theatre

Rockland, Me

207-701-5053

www.rocklandstrand.com

