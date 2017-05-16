Layers in Time: Hands-on Exploration of Wabanaki Life and Culture Through the Ages

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, Sieur de Monts Spring in Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2072883519; abbemuseum.org/events
Every Tuesday in June the Abbe Museum at Sieur de Monts is hosting an archaeologist led program where you can learn about Wabanaki material culture and the archaeological record in Maine. This is a hands-on activity where you can touch artifacts and replicas while learning about Wabanaki cultural adaptations over the past 12,000 years. This is a drop-in event so there’s no registration required!
