Lawrence Schulman To Speak On Judy Garland At Witherle Memorial Library, Castine, 6/19/17, 2 P.M.

Monday, June 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine 04421
For more information: 207-326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us/
CASTINE, MAINE —— Award-winning music producer, critic and translator LawrenceCASTINE, MAINE —— Award-winning music producer, critic and translator Lawrence Schulman will give a talk on Judy Garland, entitled “Moments of Magic,” at Witherle Memorial Library in Castine, Maine on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 2 P.M. Admission is free. The one-and-a-quarter hour talk will examine Judy Garland’s life and career, and feature nine audio-video clips, to be followed by a question and answer. Schulman will endeavor to answer the question: “If I had about one hour to convince you of Judy Garland’s place in classic American popular music, what film and television performances would I choose?”
Schulman has been responsible for numerous CD sets devoted to Garland over the past twenty-two years, and written the liner notes for most of them. His 2010 4-CD set, Judy Garland: Lost Tracks (JSP Records), was featured in The Wall Street Journal, and won the Best of 2010 award from the French public radio station, France Musique. His 2013 4-CD set, Judy Garland: Creations (JSP Records), and his 2014 5-CD set, Judy Garland: The Garland Variations, were nominated by the website The Second Disc as the best jazz and vocal reissues of the year. His 2015 3-CD set Judy Garland: Swan Songs, First Flights (DOREMI/HALLOW) was also featured in The Wall Street Journal. His other releases include Judy Garland: Child of Hollywood (RPCD, 1993), Judy Garland at the Paris Olympia (RTE-Europe 1, 1994), Judy Garland: Classiques et inédits (Frémeaux & Associés, 2008), Judy Garland: Smilin’ Through (JSP Records, 2011), Judy Garland: The Carnegie Hall Concert (JSP Records, 2012), Judy Garland: The Best of Lost Tracks (JSP Records, 2015), and Judy Garland Sings Harold Arlen (JSP, 2016). His most recent CD is Judy Garland: Classic Duets (JSP Records, 2017).
He has also written extensively about her for the ARSC Journal, including his highly-praised 2009 article “The Plagued History of Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli “Live” at the London Palladium, 1965-2009.” Responsible for the release of Garland’s historic 1935 Decca test records, he also unearthed her 1960 concert at the Paris Olympia and got it issued. A collector and audiophile, Schulman has worked with such distinguished remastering engineers as Robert Parker, Jon M. Samuels, Gary Galo, Peter Rynston, John H. Haley, and Robin Cherry at such labels as CDS Records, Nimbus Records, RTE, Laserlight, Frémeaux & Associés, JSP Records, DOREMI/HALLOW, and Sepia Records. He has been interviewed by Maine Public Radio, France Musique and France Culture, which is another French public radio station, concerning his work, and France Musique devoted an hour to him in February 2016. Having lived for twenty-six years in Paris, where he was a producer and host on France Musique and France Culture, and also translated the book Distributed Computing Systems: Communication, Cooperation, Consistency (Elsevier Science Publishers, Amsterdam), he continues to translate for the French music website, OpusHD.net, which is devoted to high resolution classical sound recordings.
