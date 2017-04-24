Law Day at Thompson Free Library

The Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft is hosting “Lawyers in Libraries: Law Day 2017” on Tuesday, May 2 from 9 am-2 pm. Lawyers across Maine will spend time in local libraries for Law Day to provide resources and assistance to people in need and talk about statewide legal issues.

Lawyer and Dover-Foxcroft native, Tamyln Frederick, will be volunteering her time at the Thompson Free Library. Participants will have the chance to meet with Frederick and receive information about free resources, low-cost assistance, and legal referrals. In addition, some attendees will have the opportunity for a brief, private consultation about personal legal matters.

The goal of Law Day, organized by the Maine Justice Action Group’s Collaboration on Innovation, Technology and Equal Access to Justice, is to help Maine citizens become better prepared to deal with any legal issues that may arise.

