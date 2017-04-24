Law Day at Thompson Free Library

By Kim Brawn
Posted April 24, 2017, at 12:31 p.m.

The Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft is hosting “Lawyers in Libraries: Law Day 2017” on Tuesday, May 2 from 9 am-2 pm. Lawyers across Maine will spend time in local libraries for Law Day to provide resources and assistance to people in need and talk about statewide legal issues.

Lawyer and Dover-Foxcroft native, Tamyln Frederick, will be volunteering her time at the Thompson Free Library. Participants will have the chance to meet with Frederick and receive information about free resources, low-cost assistance, and legal referrals. In addition, some attendees will have the opportunity for a brief, private consultation about personal legal matters.

The goal of Law Day, organized by the Maine Justice Action Group’s Collaboration on Innovation, Technology and Equal Access to Justice, is to help Maine citizens become better prepared to deal with any legal issues that may arise.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Portland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveawayPortland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveaway
  2. Young Kittery boy dies after Connecticut car crash
  3. Runaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast policeRunaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast police
  4. Tipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 monthsTipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 months
  5. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs