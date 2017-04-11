Law Day at the Brewer Public Library

Monday, May 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/
Need some legal advice but not sure where to start? The Brewer Public Library will be hosting local lawyers Joel A.
Dearborn, Sr., and Joseph L. Ferris for brief free legal consultations as part of Law Week 2017. Call the Library at 989-
7943 to sign up for your FREE 20-30 minute appointment!
