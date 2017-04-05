Law Day at the Bangor Public Library

Monday, May 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-8336; facebook.com/events/183139048869100/
On Law Day, May 1, two lawyers will be here to meet and speak with members of the public about issues of access to courts and justice in the Twenty-First Century. They will also provide general guidance and information on referral to legal resources to individual attendees.
This is a free event and registration is not required. We ask that you arrive at noon for the presentation from the lawyers and then there will be time to meet with them individually.
The program will be held in the Crofutt Community Room on the 1st floor. Please contact the Reference Desk at 947-8336 ext 126 with any questions.
