Law Day 2017 at Winslow Public Library, May 1st

By Pamela Bonney
Posted April 19, 2017, at 2:23 p.m.

Monday, May 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, Maine

For more information: 207-872-1978

On Monday, May 1, 2017 lawyers and libraries across Maine are collaborating to provide Mainers information about issues of access to courts and justice and to provide general guidance and information on referral to legal resources to individuals. A local lawyer will be at Winslow Public Library library to speak with the public about legal issues from 9 – 11 a.m. Free of charge.

