Laura Mitchell Achieves Accreditation in Specialized Workplace Learning Solution

Laura Mitchell of Starboard Leadership Consulting has successfully completed the required coursework and examination for The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ Facilitator Accreditation. This two-year accreditation signifies that Mitchell offers expertise in delivering The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team program, in addition to being an accredited facilitator of the Everything DiSC suite of tools.

The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team is the result of the partnership between Wiley and best-selling author Patrick Lencioni. The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team creates a learning experience that helps individuals and organizations reveal what it takes to build a truly collaborative and productive team. Powered by a personality inventory to understand team members’ priorities and preferences, The Five Behaviors™ guides teams through the hard work and huge payoff of forming a cohesive, productive team.

“Since joining Starboard in 2016, Laura has proven to be a skilled facilitator and trainer,” said Jeff Wahlstrom, President of Starboard Leadership Consulting. “Laura’s facilitator accreditation in The Five Behaviors further expands the tools we can offer to businesses, organizations, and their leaders here in Maine.”

Starboard leadership Consulting is an affiliate of Rudman Winchell, Counselors at Law in Bangor, Maine. Working with non-profit leaders, chief executives, business owners and municipalities, Starboard Leadership Consulting provides strategic planning, board governance, leadership transition advice, and executive search as well as a full range of leadership and team development services. For more information please visit www.starboardleadership.com

Contact: Jeff Solari at 207.992.2628

jsolari@rudmanwinchell.com

