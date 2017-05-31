Latulippe Hired at SME

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Abigail Latulippe has joined the staff of Sevee & Maher Engineers, Inc., (SME) as a civil engineer.

Latulippe is a 2017 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY, where in May she earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering Technology. She previously completed an internship with SME in which she conducted data analysis and assisted in preparing stormwater permitting documents.

In this new position, Latulippe will work on a variety of civil engineering assignments such as civil engineering design and processing data collected from unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for use in civil engineering applications.

“We’re excited to have Abby join the SME team” said Guy Cote, president of the Cumberland firm. “We know from her work here as an intern that she is very talented and will be a real asset to the group,” he said.

Latulippe lives in Freeport. Throughout college, she was active in several leadership and athletic organizations.

About SME:

SME is a multidisciplinary environmental and civil engineering firm established in 1985. From its headquarters in Cumberland, Maine, and a branch office near Atlanta, Georgia, SME assists clients ranging from small municipalities to Fortune 500 industrial companies across the U.S. and Canada. More information about the company is available at www.smemaine.com .

