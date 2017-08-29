Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Main Stage, Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 24 University Way, Gorham, Maine
For more information: 207-780-5151; usm.maine.edu/theatre/last-train-nibroc-0
Last Train to Nibroc
By Arlene Hutton
Directed by Andrew Harris
September 7 – 8, 2017
Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.
In December 1940, an eastbound cross-country train carries the bodies of the great American writers Nathanael West and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Elsewhere on the train, a chance encounter brings together a charming young discharged flyer, Raleigh, and shy May, a young woman who has been jilted by her soldier fiancé. As their paths continue to cross over the years, an unexpected bond blossoms. A funny, touching portrait of two people searching for happiness.
“A gently charming little play, reminiscent of Thornton Wilder in its look at rustic Americans who are to be treasured for their simplicity and directness.” ~ Associated Press
This production was performed throughout the summer by two of our program’s student actors at the historic Deertrees Theatre in Harrison, Maine. We are pleased to bring this production to the Main Stage at USM.
Tickets are not required for this performance. Seating is open. Please arrive 15-30 minutes before showtime. Admission is by cash donation at the door.
Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact the USM Theatre Box Office (207) 780-5151. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.
