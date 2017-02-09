Last Friday Coffeehouse – Chris Gray and Friends

By Lisa Salsbury
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/chris-gray-and-friends-coffeehouse/

Chris Gray and Friends, Featuring Heather MacLeod, Daryne Rockett, Chuck Whitney & Jim Gray

An Evening of Celtic Music

Celtic music and song from Ireland and Scotland, featuring the Uilleann Pipes, Harp, Irish Tin Whistles, Bodhran, and Cajon.

Chris Gray and Friends return to Hammond Hall for an evening of Celtic music and song, featuring rousing tunes and breathtaking songs, and the beautiful, timeless sounds of Uilleann bagpipes, Irish whistles, and harp.

Chris Gray studied Irish music and Ethnomusicology at University College Cork in the south of Ireland. He has performed at the Cork Opera House, The Acadian World Congress, and the Maine Celtic Celebration. He is thrilled to be returning to Hammond Hall with the incredibly talented Heather MacLeod, Daryne Rockett, Chuck Whitney, and Jim Gray.

Great Desserts and locally roasted coffee, too!

