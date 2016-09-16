Last Civil War cannon firing of the year at Fort Knox

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Fort Knox, Prospect, Maine

PROSPECT — Thunderous blasts await those who come to the Fort Knox State Historic site, from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, as the 6th Maine Battery Civil War Reenactors, fire off a replica 10-pound Parrott cannon. Visitors will be able to learn how this critical piece of Civil War artillery was loaded, fired and tactically used, during this bloody time of US History. This marks the second time that a cannon firing demonstration will take place at Fort Knox this year. Regular Fort admission fees will apply.

