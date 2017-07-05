Last Chance to Sign-Up for After-school Wilderness Program

Camden-based Sundog Outdoor Expeditions extends enrollment period for afterschool programs in white water canoeing, rock climbing, and winter backcountry touring for area middle-schoolers.

CAMDEN, MAINE – June 30th, 2017: Sundog Outdoor Expeditions is delighted to open a second application window for after-school canoeing and rock climbing programs during Fall 2017. This second application window will run from June 26 – July 31. Applications are welcome from 5th-8th graders in the Knox and Waldo counties.

Sundog OE Fall programs begin during the week of Monday, September 11th. The group meets 12 times over a six-week period, culminating in a multi-day expedition on the weekend of October 20th. The cost for the program is $200, which includes some equipment and meals on the final expedition. Scholarships are available. Basecamp (pick-up/drop-off) is at the Midcoast Recreation Center (MRC).

Once all registrations are received during this second application window, participants will be selected by lottery on August 1. Application materials and fees will be collected by August 8, 2017.

To sign up for a course or to learn more about Sundog Outdoor Expeditions you can visit the website at www.sundogOE.com.

About Midcoast Outdoor Leadership Initiative (MOLI):

MOLI, founded in 2016, exposes local youth to a healthy, active, and adventurous lifestyle. MOLI describes itself as an ‘outdoor collaborative.’ Unlike other organizations, which provide outdoor experiences for youth using primarily in-house resources, the MOLI model leverages existing strengths from a variety of partners in the midcoast area. Through it’s Sundog OE program, MOLI creates a dynamic and sustainable offering, without creating another stand-alone, non-profit that duplicates the educational competence and expertise already resident in the region.

Contact: Erin Jackson, erin@sundogoe.com, 207.200.1071

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →