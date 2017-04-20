Lasagna supper to be held in Ellsworth on April 22

A lasagna supper will be served at the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 5 – 6:30 pm, on Saturday, April 22. The menu will be meat and vegetarian lasagnas, Caesar salad, rolls, tea, coffee and lemonade. There will be homemade pies and desserts. The cost is $9 per person, or $25 for a family, with children under 5 eating for free. The church is handicap accessible from the State St. entrance. The church is located at 2 Church St., directly behind City Hall. Contact Lois Stevens at 669-2028.

