Lasagna dinner and youth Christmas pageant at East Orrington church

Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 12:55 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road, Orrington, Maine

ORRINGTON, Maine — A lasagna dinner and a youth Christmas pageant will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road.

Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. with lasagna, pasta, salads, rolls, desserts and beverages for $8. The pageant will be held at 6 p.m.

