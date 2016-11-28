Lasagna dinner and youth Christmas pageant at East Orrington church

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road, Orrington, Maine

ORRINGTON, Maine — A lasagna dinner and a youth Christmas pageant will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road.

Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. with lasagna, pasta, salads, rolls, desserts and beverages for $8. The pageant will be held at 6 p.m.

