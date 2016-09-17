Landlord/Tenant Relations: Process & Procedures: A Comprehensive Seminar for Landlords & Property Managers

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Jeff’s Catering, 15 Littlefield Rd, Brewer, Maine For more information: info.gbaoma.com/events/

THE SPEAKER – Neil Shankman is the senior partner of Shankman and Associates Legal Center, a general practice law firm, with offices in Lewiston, Topsham, and Yarmouth. Mr. Shankman represents landlords and property managers responsible for literally thousands of rental units in the State of Maine. Karen Cook, the firm’s Landlord/Tenant Paralegal, will also be in attendance.

THE SEMINAR-Tenant law continues to challenge property managers with its comprehensive, contradictory and ambiguous statutes, complicated by tenants who do not feel they are required to abide by the law and judges who are too quick to give the benefit of the doubt to tenants. Learn how you can protect yourself in the future. We will be taking questions during the seminar and will be available for consultations during breaks and at lunch. Please bring something to takes notes with, there will be a lot of information shared.

TOPICS TO BE COVERED -Beginning the tenancy; the lease; handling tenant problems; therapy animals; evictions; when the tenancy is over; collections; rights and obligations of the parties; civil rights; impact of bankruptcy on evictions & collections, forms, samples & leases. Neil’s book will be on sale the day of the event for $100.00, please bring cash or a check if you wish to purchase.

COST: only $25.00 per person

