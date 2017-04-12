Land Trust to Host Wild and Wonderful Wetland Walk

Thursday, April 20, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Riverview Hayfields Preserve, Route 131, South Thomaston, Maine
For more information: 2075945166; georgesriver.org
(South Thomaston, ME) – The public is invited to join the Georges River Land Trust at 3 pm on April 20 at the Finnish Church in South Thomaston for a walk on the Riverview Hayfields Preserve. Dave Marceau, licensed Soil and Wetland Scientist with Gartley & Dorsky, will lead a walk to showcase the varieties of wetlands, their role in the environment, and how we as land users affect their functions.
Dave has 25 years of wetland and soil consulting experience and brings his natural resource experience to evaluating the potential impacts of proposed projects. He has diverse experience including wetland and vernal pool delineation, Class A‐C soil surveys, and septic system design. Dave is a leading expert in Maine wetlands, soils and wastewater disposal.
Bring your rubber boots and questions for this wild and wonderful wetland walk. This event is part of Georges River Land Trust’s free Walks and Talks, an educational series aimed at encouraging the public to explore its 17 preserves. For more information or directions, call the Land Trust at (207) 594-5166.
The Georges River Land Trust has conserved 3,600 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives a majority of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org.
