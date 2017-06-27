Land Trust to Host Medicinal Plant and Lyme Prevention Walk

Thursday, July 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Appleton Preserve, 229 Camden Road, Appleton, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5166; georgesriver.org
Georges River Land Trust will host a medicinal plant walk at the Appleton Preserve on Thursday, July 13 at 10 am to identify and discuss native and invasive plants found in the midcoast. The walk will help people improve their confidence in identifying plants and how some common invasive plants have medicinal properties. With an increase in Lyme disease awareness and fear of ticks, trip leaders will also discuss ways to dress tick bites in the field with common medicinal plants as well as other ways to improve immune resilience.
The trip will be lead by Steve Byers, a Clinical Herbalist based in Belfast at the Herbal Medicine Wellness Clinic at 96 High Street. His training is in western herbalism and traditional Chinese medicine. He works with an apothecary of over 150 plants and is collaborating with local farmers in this bio-region to make organic medicinal plants more available to our community.
Those interested should meet at the ME Inland Fisheries & Wildlife gravel parking lot on the west side of the Georges River on Route 105 in Appleton at 10 am. Participants should dress for an easy walk through the woods and bring water and bug spray. This event is part of a free series of Walks and Talks, programs about local resources open to the public.
The Georges River Land Trust has conserved 3,700 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives 90% of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org or call the Land Trust office at (207) 594-5166.
