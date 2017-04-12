Land Trust Receives Grant for Campaign for the Hart Farm

HOLDEN, ME – The Holden Land Trust announced it has received a $5,000 grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation to support the Campaign for the Hart Farm. The grant was presented to Trust officials by Jaclyn Fish, Bangor Savings Bank Vice President Regional Market Manager and John Tribou, Bangor Savings Bank Relationship Manager. The campaign goal is $500,000, and to date, the Trust has raised $288,130.

“We’re proud to support the Holden Land Trust,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “This grant will assist with the purchase of the Hart Farm property and will help preserve open land and the farming heritage. We’re happy to be a part of keeping the area’s rich history alive.”

The campaign supports the Land Trust’s vision to preserve this historic farming property with its open fields, forests and stunning vistas. The Land Trust’s goals include protecting and preserving open land for public use, for wildlife habitats, and continuing the agricultural tradition by keeping the open fields cleared and available for farming as conditions permit.

The grant provides an important boost to the campaign, according to Kevin Cuddy, President of the Land Trust’s Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to receive this generous grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation,” Cuddy said. “The goal of the Campaign for the Hart Farm is to preserve Holden’s rural character, now, and forever. We’ve accomplished our first task, of securing the parcel, and now we’re working diligently to raise the remaining funds to complete our plans for this historic farming property,” Cuddy added.

The Land Trust is seeking tax-deductible contributions from individuals, businesses, civic organizations, and foundations grants for the project.

On January 6, 2017 the Holden Land Trust purchased the 160-acre Hart Farm on Copeland Hill in Holden. At the closing, Maine Farmland Trust purchased an easement on the property, partnering with Holden Land Trust to ensure that this historic farm is available for farming in perpetuity.

The $500,000 campaign supports the purchase of the property and related expenses, totaling $313,350; provides $125,000 for the creation of a Stewardship Fund and for maintenance expenses; and $61,470 for administrative and campaign costs.

The Land Trust is now cultivating a thoughtful plan for land use and public access, including: open space, scenic views, hiking trails, access to nature, habitats for wildlife, agricultural heritage, educational and recreational activities. The property provides a connective path with neighboring Curran Homestead and Maine Audubon lands, and both have endorsed the Campaign for the Hart Farm.

To learn more about the Holden Land Trust and how to contribute to the Campaign for the Hart Farm, please visit www.holdenlandtrust.org/hart-farm, call (207) 843-0608, or email 34kevincuddy34@gmail.com. Gifts are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law and may be mailed to: Holden Land Trust, PO Box 398, Holden, ME 04429-0398.

About the Holden Land Trust – established in 2004, the Holden Land Trust is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) member supported organization committed to the conservation of natural resources, as well as significant historical and scenic landscapes. The Land Trust is governed by a 13-member Board of Directors. The mission is to identify and preserve wildlife habitat, scenic vistas, agricultural lands, wetland access and working forests integral to the rural character of Holden for the benefit of current and future generations.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →