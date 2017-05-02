Land Trust Offers Timberdoodling: A Woodcock Walk

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Trolley Marsh Preserve, 354 Oyster River Road, Warren, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5166; georgesriver.org
(Warren, ME) – The public is invited observe the breeding displays of the American Woodcock at Georges River Land Trust’s Trolley Marsh Preserve in Warren on Wednesday, May 10 from 7-8:30 p.m.. Woodcock, also called Timberdoodle, display acrobatic flight and a singing call as part of their yearly breeding ritual.
Superbly camouflaged against the leaf litter, the brown-mottled American Woodcock walks slowly along the forest floor, probing the soil with its long bill in search of earthworms. Unlike its coastal relatives, this plump little shorebird lives in young forests and shrubby old fields across eastern North America. Its cryptic plumage and low-profile behavior make it hard to find except in the springtime at dawn or dusk, when the males show off for females by giving loud, nasal peent calls and performing dazzling aerial displays.
This free event, led by Stewardship Program Manager Brent West, is part of a series of Walks & Talks hosted by the Land Trust and open to the public. The Trolley Marsh Preserve features 113 acres of open fields, young hardwood forests, mature pine, wetlands, perennial streams and marshland along the Georges River in Warren. Participants should meet at the Preserve parking lot at 354 Oyster River Road in Warren. To register for the event or get more information, please call Georges River Land Trust at (207) 594-5166.
The Georges River Land Trust has conserved 3,700 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives a majority of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →