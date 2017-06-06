Land Trust Offers Grassland Bird Habitat Walk & Talk

Friday, June 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Finnish Congregational Church, 172 St. George Rd , South Thomaston, Maine
For more information: 201-594-5166; georgesriver.org
(ROCKLAND, ME) – The public is invited to take a walk through a thriving bobolink habitat recently protected by Georges River Land Trust! Laura Suomi-Lecker, Technical Director for Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District, and education and outreach coordinator for Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, will join the Land Trust on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. in South Thomaston to discuss the needs and issues facing grassland birds and best management practices to help them.
Loss of grassland habitat is a major factor in the steep population decline of grassland birds such as bobolinks, eastern meadowlarks, and savannah sparrows. Additionally, current field mowing practices often result in total nest failure of these birds. Consequently, the “State of the Birds Report” released by the US Secretary of the Interior, placed bobolinks on the 2014 Watchlist of birds most in need of conservation.
Participants will learn about conservation mowing practices to preserve nesting sites and reduce grassland bird mortality. Bring your binoculars and park at the Finnish Congregational Church on Route 131 in South Thomaston. This walk is organized in cooperation with Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District and is free and open to the public.
The Georges River Land Trust has conserved 3,700 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives 90% of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org or call (207) 594-5166.
