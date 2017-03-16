Land Trust Offers Cell Phone Mapping and Navigation Instruction

Friday, March 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Georges River Land Trust, 8 N. Main St., Rockland, ME
For more information: 207-594-5166; georgesriver.org/
(Rockland, ME) – The public is invited to learn about cell phone navigation at the Georges River Land Trust on Friday, March 24 from 1-3 p.m. Stewardship Program Manager, Brent West, will lead a seminar on how to use Google to explore maps and the Georges River Land Trust’s Trail System.
Participants please bring your smartphone and have Google Maps loaded onto your device. This event is part of the Land Trust’s free Walks and Talks, an educational series aimed at encouraging participation on Georges River Land Trust’s 17 preserves and more than 40 miles of trails. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information or to register, please call Georges River Land Trust at 207-594-5166.
The Georges River Land Trust has conserved 3,700 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives a majority of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org or call (207) 594-5166.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →