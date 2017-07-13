Lamoine Historical Society Annual Running Board Picnic and Ice Cream Social

Saturday, July 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Lamoine Historical Society, 362 Lamoine Beach Rd., Lamoine, Maine
For more information: 207 667-5115
Lamoine Historical Society invites you to their annual picnic and Ice Cream Social, Saturday July 15th – 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Bring your picnic basket, we will furnish the drink and Ice Cream with toppings. There will be old cars and firetrucks to view. Historical displays inside. Everyone Welcome – free event.
