Lamoine Historical Society Annual Running Board Picnic and Ice Cream Social

By Sue Hodgkins
Posted July 13, 2017, at 4:03 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lamoine Historical Society, 362 Lamoine Beach Rd., Lamoine, Maine

For more information: 207 667-5115

Lamoine Historical Society invites you to their annual picnic and Ice Cream Social, Saturday July 15th – 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Bring your picnic basket, we will furnish the drink and Ice Cream with toppings. There will be old cars and firetrucks to view. Historical displays inside. Everyone Welcome – free event.

