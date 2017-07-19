Lamoine Community Arts receives $2,500 grant from Bangor Savings Foundation

From left Tom St. Claire, Grange Master, Honeybee Heyman, President LCA, Sheryl Edgecomb, Bangor Savings Bank.
Bangor Savings Bank
By Kathy McGlinchey
Posted July 19, 2017, at 9:50 a.m.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recently presented Lamoine Community Arts with a grant of $2500. Funds from this grant are being used to support the purchase and installation of attic ventilation and building insulation for their venue, the Lamoine-Bayside Grange Hall. This update will allow Lamoine Community Arts to remain open during the winter and early spring months.

The arts group is in the midst of a fundraising campaign. Projects planned for the next phase include new exterior siding for the Hall, a basement lavatory, a sprinkler system, an upgrade to the entrance ramp, and an exterior community bulletin board. Contributions to the project can be sent to Lamoine Community Arts, 30 Berry Cove Road, Lamoine, Maine, 04605, att: Grange Renovation Fund.

 

