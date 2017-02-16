Friday, April 14, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland, Maine For more information: 207-701-5053; rocklandstrand.com

Modern Haitian roots music performed by a powerhouse collective! With opener TOM ULICHNY

LAKOU MIZIK is a collective of Haitian musicians who are blend Troubadou, Vodou, Rara and Urban Soul. With legends like master vodou drummer Sanba Zao, and young stars like Steeve Valcourt and Jonas Attis – LAKOU MIZIK is a thrilling bouyon of modern roots music!

Show Dates & Times: 4/14/17 – Friday 7:30 pm

Admission: $20/Advance, $25/Door.

