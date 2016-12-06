“Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India” – December l6th

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-9343; http//:www.peacectr.org

“Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India” – Film Showing

Friday, December 16

6:30 pm

Peace & Justice Center, 96 Harlow St, Suite 100, Bangor

FREE! Discussion to follow film

The year is 1893 and India is under British occupation. In a small village, the tyrannical Captain Russell has imposed an unprecedented land tax on its citizens. Outraged, Bhuvan, a rebellious farmer, rallies the villagers to publicly oppose the tax. Russell offers a novel way to settle the dispute: he challenges Bhuvan and his men to a game of cricket, a sport completely foreign to India. If Bhuvan and his men can defeat Russell’s team, the tax will be repealed.

