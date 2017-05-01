Ladyslipper Walk & Talk

Monday, June 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Becton Trail of Blue Hill Mountain, Turkey Farm Road, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/blue-hill-mountain/
Join our naturalist Merrie Eley and volunteer Laurie White on the Becton Trail of Blue Hill Mountain. We will begin the hike at 10am and learn about the showiest orchid in the Eastern United States. For more information or to pre-register please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →