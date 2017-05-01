Community

Ladyslipper Walk & Talk

By Blue Hill Heritage Trust
Posted May 01, 2017, at 2:18 p.m.

Monday, June 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Becton Trail of Blue Hill Mountain, Turkey Farm Road, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/blue-hill-mountain/

Join our naturalist Merrie Eley and volunteer Laurie White on the Becton Trail of Blue Hill Mountain. We will begin the hike at 10am and learn about the showiest orchid in the Eastern United States. For more information or to pre-register please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hannaford stores see shortage of refrigerated foods after warehouse fireHannaford stores see shortage of refrigerated foods after warehouse fire
  2. With ‘nothing’ left to do, Bangor’s urban renewal group may disbandWith ‘nothing’ left to do, Bangor’s urban renewal group may disband
  3. A quirk in Maine’s Constitution could keep casino question off ballotA quirk in Maine’s Constitution could keep casino question off ballot
  4. One person dies in crash on Route 1 in Warren
  5. Chain saw fuel leak sparks Waterville office, apartment fireChain saw fuel leak sparks Waterville office, apartment fire

Top Stories

Similar Articles