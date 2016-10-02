Community

Ladies Formation Dance Team Starting Up!

By Cynthia Clayton
Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Studio Red , 143 Rankin Street, Rockland , Maine

For more information: 207-594-0940; swingnsway.com

Calling all you fierce ladies for our ladies number. We will be dancing a bit of flamenco style mixed with waltz, tango and more complete with long skirts! No experience necessary. Non-partner dancing. Ladies only. Join just for fun, but for those that want to, we invite you to perform at our next show! (Performing is not required to participate.) $10 per person. Must have a minimum of 6 preregistered. DON’T WAIT, CALL NOW!! Sponsored by Swing & Sway Dancing.

Picture shown is our group number from the 2015 Barnstormers Ball. Photo Credit, Amy Wilton Photography

