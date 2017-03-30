Monday, May 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Orono Adult Education, 14 Goodridge Drive, Orono, Maine
For more information: 866-4119; irishlilydoula.webs.com/class-enrollment-and-events
Labor Doula Workshop, Orono Adult Education
Call: 866-4119 to register 40.00 to Orono Adult Ed
Learn the skills you need to become a birth doula. This is a class that will help you start a career, become a birth coach or advocate, help a family member or friend, or add onto your current career. When you are finished this doula workshop you will leave ready to serve a woman through her pregnancy and birth. Here are just some of the skills you will learn: Massage to help cope with labor, pregnancy exercises, natural and medical coping techniques, birth procedure knowledge, how to run your business, be prepared for the Madriella online training, hands on coping skills to help through labor and pregnancy, and more.
