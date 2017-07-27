Labor Day 5 Mile Road Race

Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Bangor Parks and Recreation Department, 647 Main St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-992-4490; BangorParksandRec.com
The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for the 55th Annual Labor Day Road Race. The Race will be held Monday, September 4, 2017.
START TIME: 9:00 AM (Race starts and finishes at the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center / 647 Main St.)
RACE DAY REGISTRATION: 7:45 am – 8:45 am.
Entry Fee: $25.00 per participant (First 100 Pre Registered receive a commemorative road race t-shirt)
Registration Options: Online at www.BangorParksandRec.com / Send in Registration / Come into office
Male and Female age Divisions: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over.
The Robin Emery trophy is awarded to the top female finisher, and the Bob Hillgrove trophy is awarded to the top male finisher. The Ralph Thomas trophy is awarded to the top male master finisher, and the Leona Clapper trophy is awarded to the top female master finisher. Top 3 places in each age category will receive a prize
For more information, to register or print off your registration form, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or give us a call at 992-4490.
