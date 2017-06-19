Labbay Joins Spectrum as Orthopaedics’ director of operations

PORTLAND, Maine — Spectrum Healthcare Partners has announced that Lisa Labbay has joined the group as a director of operations for Orthopaedics, based out of Central Maine Orthopaedics in Auburn. Labbay joined Spectrum after having most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at InterMed in Portland. As COO Labbay helped to lead the organization in strategic planning, service line development, and implementing new patient satisfaction programs. In her role there, Labbay worked closely with physicians, other chief executives and senior management teams to strategize, coordinate and implement plans for organizational growth; a skill that she will bring to her role as a Director with Spectrum. Central Maine Orthopaedics joined Spectrum Healthcare Partners in 2016.

Before joining Spectrum, Labbay worked for St. Mary’s Hospital and Parkview Hospital as a Radiologic Technologist and then Director of Radiology, respectively. As a clinician, Labbay knows first-hand what delivering exceptional patient care looks like and brings those experiences to her leadership functions.

“I was drawn to Central Maine Orthopaedics, and Spectrum Healthcare Partners, because it was extremely evident to me just how much passion the staff and physicians have for caring for their patients. No matter who you talk to, from a surgeon to a facilities personnel, each and every one of them will tell you that their patients come first. This is my guiding principal of care and it is important to me to work for an organization that aligns with these values.”

Spectrum Healthcare Partners is a Maine-based, physician-led organization that combines strong physician leadership with expertise from a multidisciplinary management team. Spectrum is comprised of over 200 board-certified physicians in Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Neurology, Pathology, Radiation Oncology, and Orthopaedics who serve patients and communities throughout Maine and northern New England. Spectrum is dedicated to excellence in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of illness, lifelong learning and supporting the communities it serves.

