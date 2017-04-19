L.LBean Lecture Series: Tim Jarvis – World Renowned Polar Explorer – Inspiration for Your Next Adventure!

Saturday, May 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, Maine
For more information: 207-751-5968; llbean.com/freeport
In March 2013 explorer and environmental scientist Tim Jarvis led a team that made the first successful retracing of legendary polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1916 Antarctic survival journey. Using the same rudimentary equipment, period clothing and technology as Shackleton, his team sailed a replica James Caird lifeboat 1500 kilometers across the Southern Ocean from Elephant Island to the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, before climbing through the island’s mountainous interior with virtually no equipment or provisions. This is the first time that anybody has been able to recreate Shackleton’s journey, regarded by many, Sir Edmund Hillary included as the greatest survival journey of all time. In his talk Tim applies the lessons he has learned from both the Shackleton Epic Expedition and more than two decades of polar expeditions to teach about leadership, problem solving, risk management, teamwork, motivation and goal setting in an organizational context as well as on a personal level. Tim provides gripping, first-hand accounts of the challenges he has faced in achieving the impossible and offers unique insights into the very real parallels that exist between his expeditions and achieving at the highest level both organizationally and individually.
