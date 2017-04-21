L.L.Bean Lecture Series – Michael Perry – Sweet Sixteen: Exploring Maine’s Scenic Waterways from Spring to Fall by Canoe and Kayak

Friday, May 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, Maine
For more information: 207-759-5968; llbean.com/freeport
Join former director of the L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools, Michael Perry, for a slide show journey to some of Maine’s best kept paddling secrets: ponds, lakes, and streams off the beaten path perfect for canoeing and kayaking. Based on seventeen years of writing the monthly Canoeing in Maine column for the Maine Sunday Telegram newspaper Michael will feature sixteen venues from the Maine-New Hampshire border to Acadia National Park, and from the Bangor region southwest to Kezar Lake country. All geared to get your boat in the water by Easter and keeping it at the ready until Thanksgiving!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →