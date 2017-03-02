L.L. Bean film ‘Defoe’s Way’ to premiere March 9 in Portland and March 11 at Sugarloaf

PORTLAND and CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — L.L. Bean film “Defoe’s Way” will premiere at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at O’Maine Studios, 54 Danforth St., in Portland, and at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at The Rack at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort, 5016 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley.

The film is about wilderness teacher Gardner Defoe’s reunion with 15 former students for one last canoe trip on the Allagash River, and their adventures on the trip.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Gardner Defoe Allagash Access Grant, which helps fund canoe trips for young people through the Allagash Wilderness Waterway Foundation’s Youth Initiative. Tickets are $15, and available at universe.com/defoeswayportlandpremiere for Portland tickets; and universe.com/defoeswaysugarloafpremiere for Sugarloaf tickets.

