Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; kitetails.org/

Explore the seven principals of Kwanzaa with Linda Ashe Ford and create a craft to take home. In the spirit of community, we will have a snack together of traditional Kwanzaa foods.

