Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: North Brewer Eddington UMC, 31 Main Road, Clifton, Maine For more information: 207-989-4715; nbeumc.org

Family fun Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2pm to 4pm at North Brewer Eddington UMC, 31 Main Road Eddington with making Krafts, Decorating Kookies, and singing Christmas Carols Karaoke style

