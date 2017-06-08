Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St, Portland, Maine
For more information: foko.org/events/kotzschmar-organ-day-2017/
Celebrate the Kotzschmar Organ with a day of free concerts and tours!
Have you ever walked through an organ before? Now’s your chance! Tour the Kotzschmar Organ, learn how an organ works, and hear local organists. Free of charge! Full details on tour times and organists on our website.
10am-4pm. Come for one of the scheduled tours and hear members of the Maine Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) play the Kotzschmar!
Tours: 12:30pm and 4pm, no reservations required, just show up!
A free event – donations greatly appreciated.
More info at www.foko.org.
