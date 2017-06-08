Community

Kotzschmar Christmas with Cornils

By Kotzschmar Organ,
Posted June 08, 2017, at 3:41 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St, Portland, ME

For more information: foko.org/events/kotzschmar-christmas-with-cornils-2017/

Come celebrate the holiday season with Ray Cornils’ final performance as Municipal Organist of the Kotzschmar Organ!

Join a Kotzschmar Organ family tradition that features holiday music from throughout the centuries — festive, reflective, fun, and inspiration for the ears! This performance features Ray Cornils’ final performance as Municipal Organist, celebrating 27 years at the helm of the Kotzschmar. Come celebrate the holiday season with us!

Public retirement reception for Ray Cornils to follow concert. All are welcome!

Concert at 7:00pm. Ticket info at www.porttix.com

