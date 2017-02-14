Knox Museum screens new documentary on military Wwomen

ROCKLAND, Maine — Knox Museum will kick off Women’s History Month with a special screening of the new film, “Soldier On: Life After Deployment,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Strand Theatre in Rockland.

A panel discussion with award-winning filmmaker Susan M. Sipprelle, two of the women featured in her film, and key Maine women veterans, will be held immediately after the screening. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. This program is funded by the Walmart Foundation.

Susan M. Sipprelle is a documentary filmmaker and founder of Tree of Life Productions, producer of the award-winning documentary “Set for Life” and the online project “Over 50 and Out of Work. Soldier On: Life After Deployment,” her most recent project, makes its debut on public television in 2017.

Sipprelle has been interviewed on network television about “Set for Life” and “Over 50 and Out of Work,” which have been featured in both print and online publications as well. In June 2011, Susan testified before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee about unemployment among older Americans. Susan writes a regular column for StayThirsty.com and has also published articles in the Huffington Post, NextAvenue.org and The New York Times.

Sipprelle was graduated with honors from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2008, with distinction from New York University’s Stern School of Business in 1991 and cum laude from Williams College in 1980. She lives in the New York metropolitan area, but grew up in Rhode Island. She and her husband, Dwight, have five children. She is a member of New York Women in Film and Television and the Williams College Presidential Advisory Council, and she also serves on the board of the Newport Performing Arts Center.

“Soldier On: Life After Deployment” documents the story of three women veterans confronting the challenges of readjusting to civilian life after their post 9-11 military service. The women in “Soldier On” are forthright about their many problems, while simultaneously managing to find moments of humor amidst their struggles and gradually reconnecting with the inner strength and resilience that has always defined them. Forever changed by their military service, the women adapt to find a new place in the civilian world.

The film presents these women’s compelling and illuminating stories in the context of a civilian population that has little appreciation for the experiences and sacrifices of female veterans, who are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. veteran population. The complete integration of women into the armed services as well as their full access to veterans’ benefitsand the veteran community is a challenging work in process for the United States. “Soldier On: Life After Deployment” is part of that conversation and effort.

Natasha Young, USMC Staff Sargent (Iraq 2005 and 2007) and SGT US Army Amanda Tejada (Afghanistan 2009), are two of the women featured in the film who will participate in the panel discussion following the screening; along with Joleen Lilley, OEF/OIF/OND Program Manager, at Togus VA; and Beth Parks, U.S. Army nurse, (Vietnam 1966-67). The panel will be moderated by MAJ Adria O. Horn, Director of Maine’s Bureau of Veterans Services. Horn, a West Point graduate, currently serves as a US Army Reservist with US Pacific Command, and has deployed in support of the Global War on Terror five times in her 14-year career. Mother of two, Adria met her husband in Baghdad where each was serving on coalition security details. They live on a 91-acre yak farm outside of Augusta.

For additional information contact Knox Museum at 354-8062 or infor@knoxmuseum.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →