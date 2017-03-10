Knox County Legislative Delegation To Address Chamber Breakfast

Friday, March 24, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton Street, Rockport, ME
For more information: 207-596-0376; CamdenRockland.com
The entire state legislative delegation from Knox County will participate in a panel discussion of the current session of the Maine Legislature on March 24 in Rockport. The panel discussion is the program for the quarterly Business Breakfast presented by the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce. The breakfast runs from 7AM to 9AM on Friday, March 24 at the Samoset Resort. The event is open to the public, however advance registration is required on the Chamber’s website at www.CamdenRockland.com.
The Knox County legislative delegation includes Senator David Miramant, and Representatives Pinny Beebe-Center, Owen Casas, John Spear, and Paula Sutton. The panel will be moderated by Steven Betts of Courier Publications. Mr. Betts will have prepared questions for the panel, and questions from the audience will also be welcome.
The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce launched the quarterly Business Breakfast program in May 2016 to address issues important to their business members and the local business community at large. “There are a number of important issues for business facing the legislature this year”, according to Thomas Peaco, Executive Director of the Chamber. “We’re excited about this unique opportunity to hear from our full legislative delegation from Knox County together in one session, to give us an overview of their views on the important issues facing the business community in our region and statewide.”
LCI is the Gold Sponsor for this quarter’s Business Breakfast, and Coastal Healthcare Alliance is the Silver Sponsor. The Samoset Resort is also an Event Partner.
The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce is the voice of business and tourism in the Camden-Rockland Region, encompassing over 20 communities within and bordering Knox County. The Chamber is a membership association of businesses, non-profits, governments, and citizens in support of a vibrant and growing region with unparalleled quality of life and place. For more information, visit www.CamdenRockland.com.
