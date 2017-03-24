kNOW Violence Task Force: Break the Silence

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (800) 871-7741; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5829
You’re invited to a special community-wide version of Break the Silence, a sexual violence prevention presentation/performance. Join me April 5th, 6-7pm, at the Waterville Public Library.
What can you expect?
We’ll explore the stereotypes around sexual assault during the Lifetime Movie Scenario!
You’ll recognize the difference between consent and coercion as we navigate the Water Bottle/Consent Activity!
By the time it’s over you’ll want to take the One in Five Pledge to show what you’ll do to help prevent sexual violence in your community!
This event is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (800) 871-7741.
