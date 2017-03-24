Community

kNOW Violence Task Force: Break the Silence

By Sarah Taylor
Posted March 24, 2017, at 3:09 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (800) 871-7741; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5829

You’re invited to a special community-wide version of Break the Silence, a sexual violence prevention presentation/performance. Join me April 5th, 6-7pm, at the Waterville Public Library.

What can you expect?

We’ll explore the stereotypes around sexual assault during the Lifetime Movie Scenario!

You’ll recognize the difference between consent and coercion as we navigate the Water Bottle/Consent Activity!

By the time it’s over you’ll want to take the One in Five Pledge to show what you’ll do to help prevent sexual violence in your community!

This event is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (800) 871-7741.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

