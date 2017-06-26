Knitting Social at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted June 26, 2017, at 1:55 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Come to the Brewer Public Library for our weekly knitting social. Bring your own yarn projects of any sort and socialize in

our comfortable conference room. Experienced or new knitters, crocheters, or needle-workers welcome! Call the Library

at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical callDriver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call
  2. Bernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loanBernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loan
  3. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  4. Susan Collins waiting for CBO score before she decides on Senate health bill voteSusan Collins waiting for CBO score before she decides on Senate health bill vote
  5. In a better job market, Maine can’t fill openings in college help programIn a better job market, Maine can’t fill openings in college help program

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs