Knitting Social at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted April 13, 2017, at 4:19 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, May 26, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Knitting Social (repeats each week, 9:30 – 11:00 AM on Fridays) May 5, 19 and 26.

NO KNITTING SOCIAL MAY 12

Come to the Brewer Public Library for our weekly knitting social. Bring your own yarn projects of any sort and socialize in

our comfortable conference room. Experienced or new knitters, crocheters, or needle-workers welcome! Call the Library

at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. University of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedlyUniversity of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedly
  2. Dog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill orderDog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill order
  3. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  4. Inspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in LincolnvilleInspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in Lincolnville
  5. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs