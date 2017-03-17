Knitting Social at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted March 17, 2017, at 1:01 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Knitting Social (repeats each week, 9:30 – 11:00 AM on Fridays)Come to the Brewer Public Library for our weekly knitting social. Bring your own yarn projects of any sort and socialize in our comfortable conference room. Experienced or new knitters, crocheters, or needle-workers welcome! Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

