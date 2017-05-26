Knights of Columbus donates funds to support TAMC Rehabilitation & Therapy Services

Aroostook County – TAMC’s Rehabilitation and Therapy Services recently received funds raised through the Program for People with Disabilities (formerly called Tootsie Roll Drive). The fundraising effort is led by the local councils of Maine State Council Knights of Columbus.

The donation is earmarked for the hospital’s Adult and Pediatric Brain Injury Program, according to Mark Bourgoin, the state secretary of the Maine State Council. “Our Program for People with Disabilities, formerly the Tootsie Roll Program, is intended to help non-profit organizations that care for the intellectual and physically challenged of Maine. TAMC’s program to help people with traumatic brain injuries and other life-altering circumstances regain strength and productivity is a perfect fit.”

The State Council of Maine donated a total of $14,000 to various causes throughout the state, with the gift to TAMC one of only two made in Aroostook County. Bourgoin presented a check for $1,000 to TAMC. This marks the fifth year that the Knights of Columbus have generously provided funds in support of this program.

“These donations have allowed our department to support many patients on their road to recovery, enabling us to help remove barriers and facilitate our patients’ recovery,” says Renee Guerrette, outpatient care coordinator for TAMC’s Rehab and Therapy Services.

The donated funds have been used to purchase gas cards to help patients attend therapy sessions as well to purchase items that are not covered by insurance and which the patients cannot otherwise afford themselves, typically adaptive equipment tools that help facilitate independence and improved recovery for patients.

A goal this year, according to Guerrette, is to purchase video monitors that will allow parents or caretakers to watch their loved ones’ therapy sessions without physically being in the room with them.

“Oftentimes children or patients need that individual direct alone time with the therapist to get the most of their care. These monitors would allow parents to observe the care while at the same time allowing the child autonomy,” explains Guerrette. “We would also like to continue to help patients purchase durable medical supplies and provide gas cards for when they have barriers to transportation.”

TAMC Rehab and Therapy Services is comprised of physical, occupational and speech therapy services. The therapists work with patients both in the inpatient and outpatient settings. Various different specialty services are offered through the department as well, including lymphedema care, vestibular rehabilitation, neuro rehab, pediatric care, and many other rehabilitation interventions.

