Kiwanis Kiddie Parade leads off the Egg Festival evening events on Thurs., July 13 in Pittsfield

The fun continues with the Central Maine Egg Festival and Kiwanis Karnival on Thursday, July 13. While the Kiwanis Karnival opened early this year on Wednesday, Thursday is the day that all of the non-profit groups head to Manson Park to work at food booths and sell items to raise their funds for their service organizations and for their donations all year round. The 45th Annual Egg Festival continues due to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers who work the Egg Festival and Kiwanis Karnival for the good of the region, for a great family time in our own backyard and to assist all of the non-profit groups to raise money for their causes.

After Window Painting downtown on Main Street from 10:00 am – 3 pm for children and students, the fun continues with lots of open houses and the ice cream truck at the library. Please download the schedule at www.centralmaineeggfestival.org or www.pittsfield.org.

One of the best events of the week is the Kiwanis Kiddie Parade on Main Street leading into Manson Park. At 6 pm, children and their parents are lined up at the Pittsfield Municipal Parking Lot to head on down Somerset Avenue and proudly march, ride, bike or walk down Main Street to Manson Park to officially open the Kiwanis Karnival.

The Marketplace Tent featuring Maine Crafters & Artisans will be open at 4 pm to 8 pm and the Kiwanis Karnival opens with rides and games from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

Lots more events on Friday and Saturday in Town and down at the Park.

The remainder of the schedule for Thursday – Saturday has the following great acts and events:

Thursday, July 13, 2017:

4 pm – 6 pm Open House at the Pittsfield Community Theatre

4 pm – 6 pm Ice Cream Truck at the Pittsfield Public Library

4 pm – 8 pm Marketplace Tent opens in Manson Park. Featuring Maine Crafters & Artisans

5:30 – 7:15 pm Briston Maroney at Manson Park performing in the Entertainment tent

6:00 pm Kiwanis Kiddie Parade on Main Street leading into Manson Park. Line up at the Municipal Parking Lot

6:30 – 10 pm Kiwanis Karnival Opens rides and games open

7:30 pm – 9 pm Harold J. Crosby Community Band of Dexter – performing at Manson Park

Friday July 14, 2017:

10 am – 6 pm Art Show at the Pittsfield Public Library continues

10:30 am -1 pm Quiche & Cheesecake Contest at the Elk’s Lodge on Middle Street. Judging begins at 11 am, Luncheon begins at 12 noon – Pittsfield ARTS Club

1 pm – 2 pm Pittsfield Historical Society open for visitors

4 pm – 8 pm Marketplace Tent opens in Manson Park. Featuring Maine Crafters & Artisans

5:30 – 7:30 pm Briston Maroney – performing at Manson Park

6:30 – 10 pm Kiwanis Karnival continues Rides and Games open

7:45 – 9:45 pm Steve Dunphy at Manson Park performing in the Entertainment tent

Saturday July 15, 2017:

6 am Early Bird Breakfast Open to the Public – served on the Festival Grounds by Pittsfield Youth Athletics

7 am Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Airport Fly-in Exhibitor Area open to the public– Curtis Air, Pittsfield Municipal Airport

9 am Marketplace Tent opens in Manson Park. Featuring Maine Crafters & Artisans

9 am – 1 pm EAA Young Eagles FREE Airplane Rides – Curtis Air, Pittsfield Municipal Airport

9 am – 2 pm Scenic Plane Rides – Curtis Air, Pittsfield Municipal Airport

9:15 am The Famous Big Parade begins at the Industrial Park, down Somerset Ave, onto Main Street and into Manson Park

10 am – 1 pm Art Show at the Pittsfield Public Library continues

11 am Kiwanis Karnival Games and Rides open

12 pm – 1 pm Sebasticook Valley Community Band – performing at Manson Park

12:30 pm Chicken BBQ served in the Food Tent by the Detroit Fire Department

1:15 –3:15 pm Steve Dunphy – performing at Manson Park

2 pm Airport Fly-in – Closes at Pittsfield Municipal Airport

3:30 pm – 5 pm Riff Johnson – performing at Manson Park

5 pm Dog Costume Contest Sponsored by The Dog House

5:15 – 6:45 pm The Resistance – performing in the Entertainment Tent

7 pm – 9:30 pm Suss4 – performing in the Entertainment Tent.

9:30 pm FIREWORKS – Come early to get a good spot!

A Special Treat – Don’t miss it:

Immediately After Fireworks – Riff Johnson and The Resistance and others jam

